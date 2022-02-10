2 deadly motorcycle crashes in Austin Thursday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people died after two separate crashes involving motorcycles Thursday night in Austin.

The first crash took place at 1000 Ed Bluestein Boulevard northbound in southeast Austin. Crews were called out at 7:45 p.m.

Only the motorcycle was involved in this crash, ATCEMS said. CPR was being given to the adult patient, but they were eventually pronounced dead on scene.

ATCEMS said to expect road closures in the area as the crash is being investigated. The Texas Department of Transportation said northbound U.S. 183 after Montopolis Drive is closed due to the crash. Traffic is being detoured onto the frontage road.

A second crash in took place at 9600 Research Boulevard northbound in northwest Austin just after 8:30 p.m., ATCEMS said. That’s near the intersection with North Capital of Texas Highway.

This crash involved a motorcycle and one other vehicle. ATCEMS said one adult also died in this crash.

TxDOT said U.S. 183 northbound is closed between MoPac and Loop 360. Detours are in place.

This is a developing story; stick with KXAN for updates.