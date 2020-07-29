Teen killed after driving off I-35, hitting pole

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a 17-year-old driver died after crashing off Interstate 35 near the intersection of Braker Lane late Tuesday night. Police shut down the northbound lanes of the Frontage Road after the crash, but reopened them around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Austin Police say the teen drove off the main lanes of the interstate and hit a metal pole in the median between the main lanes and the frontage lanes.

Shortly after 12 a.m., Austin-Travis County EMS responded to call involving a single vehicle with reports that it was on fire. Police say the 17-year-old was the only one in the car and have not released his name.

When paramedics arrived, they started giving the person CPR and at 12:38 a.m. ATC-EMS tweeted the person died at the crash site.