Deadly crash shuts down Mopac service road in NW Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police shut down the north Mopac service road at Capital of Texas Highway in northwest Austin after a deadly, one-car crash early Tuesday morning.

According to police and Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened around 2 a.m. on the northbound service road lanes near the Arbor Walk shopping center.

Paramedics pronounced one adult dead at the scene and took another to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

According to a 2:18 a.m. tweet from EMS, there was only one vehicle involved in the crash.