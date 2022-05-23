AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a crash on MoPac in central Austin Monday morning.

The crash happened in the 2600 block of MoPac Expressway northbound around 5:46 a.m., Austin Police said. That’s near Northwood Road.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, ATCEMS said, while another person was taken to the hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said only the far right lane of MoPac northbound is open. The Mobility Authority TIM Center also said the express lane is blocked. The Texas Department of Transportation said delays are backed up through Windsor Road.

The Austin Fire Department also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story; stick with KXAN for updates.