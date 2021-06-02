Northbound I-35 closed near Airport Blvd. after 18-wheeler hits and kills person

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Northbound Interstate 35 is shut down in central Austin on Wednesday morning after a person died on the highway after being hit by an 18-wheeler.

Austin police say the driver stayed at the scene of the crash that happened on I-35 just north of the upper and lower deck split. The crash was reported to APD at 3:22 a.m. The 18-wheeler was stopped in the 5100 block of I-35 and the body was found in the 4900 block, police said.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics pronounced the person dead when they arrived at the scene.

The northbound lanes between Airport Boulevard and 51st Street will be closed into the morning rush hour, police said.