Deadline to apply to host event at Fiesta Gardens – West End is Nov. 1

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Parks and Recreation Department is looking for experienced event organizers and producers to host an annual special event at Fiesta Gardens – West End.

APRD says applications should be for a dynamic, cultural or music experience that is family friendly and affordable.

The department also says applicants for the event should have experience organizing and producing special events with more than 1,000 attendees and working with the Austin Center for Events.

The deadline to submit an application is Nov. 1 at 4:30 p.m.

For more information on how to apply visit PARD’s Office of Special Events website and download the Applications Response Document.