DEA, APD address increase in downtown overdoses

AUSTIN (KXAN) — From Thursday through Saturday, ATCEMS Commander Blake Hardy says the agency “saw the equivalent of about two weeks worth of overdoses.”

Two people died, a dozen were hospitalized.

On Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., the Drug Enforcement Administration and APD will speak on the overdoses.

EMS believes xylazine, a muscle relaxer usually used for animals, was mixed with the opioids – and this is likely what caused the uptick in overdoses.

“Most of the people who have been overdosing didn’t think they were using an opiate,” he said. “And then within minutes, they weren’t breathing and some of them are in cardiac arrest.”