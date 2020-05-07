Day passes will be required for some Austin parks beginning May 14

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin announced Thursday that beginning May 14, certain city parks will require a day pass for patrons to be there.

According a city release, the Parks and Recreation Department will start monitoring park capacity May 8 at the following parks: Emma Long Metropolitan Park, Commons Ford Ranch Metropolitan Park, and Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park.

The city says that once capacity is reached, signage will indicate that no additional vehicles will be admitted. Staff will be on-site to offer more information.

Then, beginning May 14, the same parks will require day passes for entry. Customers will be able to purchase passes via an online registration system or by phone from Thursdays through Sundays.

A limited number of passes will be available per day and no entry will be granted without a pass, the city says. Regular entry fees will apply for Emma Long and Walter E. Long parks. Vehicle access to Commons Ford entry will remain free, but a day pass will be required.

No registration will be required Mondays through Wednesdays.