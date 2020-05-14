Day passes now required for some Austin city parks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department will now require day passes for three popular parks to help control attendance and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Anyone who wants to go to Emma Long Metropolitan Park, Commons Ford Ranch Metropolitan Park or Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park will need to get a day pass either online or by phone.

A limited number of passes are available, the city says, and once they are gone, no one else will be allowed in the parks. The city also says regular fees apply for Emma Long and Walter E. Long parks, and while vehicle access to Commons Ford Ranch remains free, a day pass is still required.

You can call PARD to get a day pass at 512-974-6700.