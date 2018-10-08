Day camps for kids open to help parents working on holidays Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For most of us, kids are the only ones with the day off. To help parents, some one-day camps are popping up to help.

These are one-day camps for kids with all sorts of activities from jungle gyms to ball pits to a full-on weight room for the older kids.

“While the parents are at work, the kids get to play and come have fun here. We do, again, just activities, recreation. We also have a café here at our facility, so something unique to us is you don’t have to worry about packing snacks or a lunch,” said Sarah Christensen with Hill Country Indoor.

A day camp like this typically costs around $70 or so, and as you can imagine, they fill up quickly. When we talked with the Hill Country Indoor Day Camp, it says it was completely sold out for Columbus Day (known as Indigenous Peoples' Day in Austin). The camp says it also offers activities for the older kids.

“A lot of people do these one-day basketball clinics on days that we know the athletes are going to be available. We offer our services to the athletes to say, ‘Hey, you can get better on a day that everyone else is taking off,’” said Blaine Bowman with Hill Country Indoor.

These kinds of camps follow school district calendars, so you have plenty of time to book for other holidays if you missed this one. They also offer camps for longer holidays like Thanksgiving and winter break.