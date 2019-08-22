Day after new migrant detention rule announced, Trump official speaks in Austin

Acting Director of the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli speaks to KXAN in Austin the day after the Trump Administration changed their procedure for holding immigrant children in custody. (Richie Bowes/ KXAN News)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The acting Director of the Citizen and Immigration Services, Ken Cuccinelli, spoke in Austin the day after the Trump Administration published new rules stating they will no longer act on the decades-old agreement known as the Flores Agreement.

In effect, this will allow the administration to keep migrant families in detention facilities until their court date, longer than the Flores agreed-upon 20 days.

Cuccinelli spoke with Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, during a discussion moderated by Kevin Roberts with the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a conservative think tank in Austin.

Cuccinelli told the audience in Austin that going back on the Flores agreement will end “catch and release.” A lawsuit over this issue by immigration advocates is almost guaranteed.

