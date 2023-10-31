Editor’s note: The video above is KXAN’s coverage of day 6 (Monday, Oct. 30, 2023) in Christopher Taylor’s trial.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Prosecutors have told a judge they are nearly finished presenting their case against Austin Police Officer Christopher Taylor, who is on trial for murder in the death of Mike Ramos. Taylor’s attorneys are expected to take over as early as Tuesday.

Taylor shot and killed Ramos, 42, during an incident with police back in April 2020 at a south Austin apartment complex parking lot. Taylor is on administrative leave with APD.

APD academy instructor

Tuesday morning, the jury continued to hear from an APD instructor, Michael Decker. He also gave testimony for roughly an hour Monday before jurors were released.

Decker is being used by the state as an expert in high-risk traffic stops, which he teaches at the police academy. Officers on scene with Taylor have previously testified that they treated their initial approach to Ramos as a high-risk traffic stop.

The state Monday had the instructor walk through how one of those traffic stops should be conducted, including how many officers should be giving commands and best practices for getting someone out of their car.

The defense picked up on that line of questioning Tuesday, asking Decker to walk through APD training documents and academy presentations for high-risk traffic stops. Taylor’s attorneys also asked the officer to walk through less-lethal options used by APD in 2020.