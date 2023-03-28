AUSTIN (KXAN) — With Garrett Foster’s family sitting front row in the Travis County Courthouse on Tuesday morning, Daniel Perry entered a not-guilty plea.

Perry is an Army sergeant, who was stationed at Fort Hood in 2020. He admitted to shooting and killing Foster in the streets of downtown Austin on July 25, 2020, during a Black Lives Matter protest.

Opening statements from the state revealed Foster — engaged to a Black quadruple-paraplegic woman at the time — was a frequent BLM protester. In fact, prosecutors said he was protesting nearly every day that summer.

Follow reporter Jala Washington’s live updates from court below:

Defense opening statements detailed Perry as a dedicated army sergeant from Killeen. They said during the summer of 2020, to help supplement his income from the Army, he drove for Uber.

According to Perry’s attorneys, he was in Austin on July 25 to make more money driving just trying to make ends meet.

After a few rides, Perry came in contact with a crowd of protesters in downtown Austin after dropping one of his rides off.

The state argues Perry instigated the crowd, causing protesters to respond by hitting and kicking his car, and also screaming at him.

According to state prosecutors, Perry openly discussed his anti-protest feelings on social media. They said he had a conversation with a family friend a few weeks prior to the Austin BLM protest on July 25, about a protest in Seattle, where a driver drove into a crowd and killed a protester. Prosecutors said in this conversation with his friend, Perry agreed someone could and should claim self-defense even if they instigated a crowd.

Perry’s defense said he did everything he could to avoid the protesters as he dropped off one of his riders downtown. They said he was fully cooperative with police and turned over his phone and social media passwords right away, without a warrant.

According to Perry’s defense, police officers who first made contact with Perry said his actions and demeanor were consistent with someone who regretfully used deadly force.

The state said Perry gave three different versions of what happened, leading up to Perry shooting and killing Foster.

Perry’s defense worked to discredit some of the witnesses the state plans to bring forward during the trial, saying some are protesters who weren’t truthful with police about what they saw happened.

The first witness took the stand just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday. His name is Hiram Garcia. He’s a 25-year-old videographer who began his career filming the summer of 2020 protests, at the peak of the BLM movement. Garcia describes himself as an individual journalist who wanted to document history.

This story will be updated by reporter Jala Washington, who will have a full report at 6 p.m.