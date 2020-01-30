Davis Elementary first-graders create crafts to aid Australia

Firefighters keep an eye on the slow-moving fire near Mangrove Mountain, north of Sydney, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Hot dry conditions have brought an early start to the fire season. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Davis Elementary’s school cafeteria is serving something other than food Thursday morning.

The products are handmade arts and crafts and the school’s first-graders are the sellers and the makers.

The students aren’t in it for the money, though. They have a cause to give their earned dollars.

The cafeteria will become a marketplace for Australian relief. The first-graders’ contributions will benefit the country’s bushfire recovery via World Wildlife Fund Australia.

The theme of their creations is Australian animals. Each class’ crafts will be different and sold at an affordable price. The “Australian Relief Marketplace” is open to all students, teachers, parents and the community.