David Yeomans explains the accuracy of hurricane season predictions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says to expect a “normal” hurricane season this year, but caution “normal” still means a lot of activity.

NOAA announced their prediction Thursday morning in Washington, DC and experts are forecasting 15-named storms. Four to eight will be hurricanes and two to four of those would become major hurricanes.

KXAN meteorologist David Yeomans says when the ocean temperatures down near the equator are warmer than usual, it can create adverse effects in the atmosphere on other sides of the world.

This year, the temperatures in the Eastern Pacific are 1.8 degrees above average. This can make the winds up in the sky over the Atlantic a bit wilder and a little faster in different directions. This is called wind shear which can prevent hurricanes from forming.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.