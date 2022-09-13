AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some customers in the Davenport Ranch neighborhood are under a boil water advisory after a drop in pressure was caused by a pump failure.

It’s a precautionary measure, and the pump issue has been addressed. Austin Water said they’re conducting water sampling and they’ve delivered drinking water to each affected household.

Customers under the advisory should boil water prior to consumption or use, including washing hands or face, brushing teeth, drinking, or cooking. 116 customers are affected by the advisory, Austin Water said.

Affected customers will receive a door hanger once the boil water notice is no longer in effect.

Austin Water said they’re not aware of any water outages, but if customers are experiencing outages, they should contact the emergency 24/7 emergency dispatch line at 512-972-1000.