Dates announced for 2021 ACL Festival in person in Zilker Park

A crowd gathers at Zilker Park for the Austin City Limits Music Festival last year. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cross your fingers, grab your lucky rabbit’s foot and hope.

Because as things stand right now, the Austin City Limits Music Festival is set to return to Zilker Park as an in-person event this October.

Last year’s festival was canceled due to COVID-19 and ended up as a virtual event, but in a short statement on ACL’s website, organizers shared their plans to push ahead for an in-person event this year.

“We can’t wait to see you Oct. 1-3 & 8-10, 2021 back in Zilker Park,” the statement reads.

“Until then, stay safe, take care of each other,” it added, while encouraging people to sign up for updates about this year’s festival. Tickets are not yet on sale.

This year’s ACL marks the 20th anniversary of the popular festival in downtown Austin.

People who bought tickets for last year’s festival before it was canceled could hang on to them, ACL previously said, to “lock in access to (the 2021) festival at 2019 prices.”

The 2020 festival was a virtual event held from Oct. 9-11 and featured free broadcasts of famous sets from ACLs in the past. It featured performances from artists such as Paul McCartney, Radiohead and Willie Nelson.

If it does go ahead, this year’s festival would provide a much-needed boom for the local area. In 2019, it brought $291 million into the Austin economy.

Organizations of large-scale events in Texas have expressed optimism that such events could return to normal by the fall.

Earlier this week, the University of Texas’ Athletics Director Chris Del Conte said the school is planning to play football games in front of a 100% capacity crowd.

Texas put football season ticket deposits on sale three weeks ago and posted its plans in the FAQs section of its website.