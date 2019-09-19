Date announced for reopening of iconic Austin Tex-Mex restaurant El Patio

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Iconic Austin Tex-Mex restaurant El Patio closed last month after 65 years of operation but got a new life as new owners take over boasting, “Same Menu, Same Cooks, Same Waiters!”

“A new generation of family members decided to step in and take the reins after El Patio closed. El Patio will reopen for business before the end of September,” the new majority stakeholders announced in a news release.

The new owners, Charles Attal and his sister Jennifer Attal-Allen, are cousins of Kristyn Ciani, the granddaughter of original proprietors Paul and MaryAnn Joseph. They heard about the closure from Ciani.

El Patio will reopen its doors Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. at its original location 2938 Guadalupe Street, near the University of Texas at Austin.