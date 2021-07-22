Data shows Austin is indeed affordable — with a huge, scary exception

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Austin is often touted as the dream alternative to high-cost coastal cities, but steeply rising housing prices — and pretty much only that — are threatening the city’s reputation as an affordable place to land.

Earlier this week, U.S. News and World Report announced that Austin once again fell in the rankings of best places to live, coming in at No. 5 on the list for 2021-22. For years, Austin topped the list.

This slip is partly due to affordability concerns, and one of the largest costs of living — housing — has been sharply increasing in recent months as Austin goes through a historic reset of housing values.

Read the full story on Austin Business Journal’s website.