DATA: How has Austin’s crime levels evolved in the past decade?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Data released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in late September reported violent crime rates rose during 2020, as property crimes and reported rapes declined nationally. FBI figures reported on Austin crime levels aligned with national trends.

In 2020, aggravated assault cases increased by 12.1% nationally, as murder and nonnegligent manslaughter cases grew 29.4%. Comparatively, burglaries declined 7.4%, larceny-thefts decreased 10.6% and the estimated number of rapes decreased 12% nationally.

In Austin, the number of reported homicides and nonnegligent manslaughter cases increased by 10, with 38 people killed in 2019 compared to 48 in 2020. The number of aggravated assaults also jumped between 2019 and 2020, from 2,416 cases to 3,048.

FBI data on motor thefts in Austin reported a substantial uptick between 2019 and 2020, from 3,028 reported cases to 4,067. Burglaries, arson cases and robberies also rose.

The FBI’s data is pulled directly from municipalities and their corresponding law enforcement agencies. Of the data presented above, the only figure not provided by the FBI was Austin’s population estimates, pulled from the city’s demographics.

In terms of crime rates, KXAN factored in the number of crimes committed versus the city’s yearly population estimates to account for a larger population.

KXAN will host its “Ballot Breakdown” virtual town hall Wednesday from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The virtual town hall will include discuss Proposition A — related to police staffing — and Proposition B — regarding parkland trade — along with eight constitutional amendments before voters.