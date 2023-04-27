AUSTIN (KXAN) — A report from the Travis County Attorney’s Office shows 65% of people the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested for misdemeanors in Austin since March 30 were Latino, and 23% were Black.

On March 30, DPS began patrols in Austin as part of the Austin Violent Crime Task Force (AVCTF) to assist the police department amid a staffing shortage.

APD Chief Joseph Chacon said DPS’ priorities in the initiative are to crack down on dangerous driving and violent crime. The AVCTF uses data on crashes and violence-related 911 calls to determine where DPS troopers patrol based, both APD and DPS have said.

Chief Chacon has called the initiative successful so far, previously stating that violent crime is down 58% in crime “hot spot” areas where DPS has more heavily patrolled.

On Thursday, about one month into the partnership, County Attorney Delia Garza calls some of the demographic data “concerning.”

Below is a breakdown of the 167 misdemeanor arrests referred to her office from March 30-April 22.

Latino – 108 (65%)

Black – 38 (23%)

White – 20 (12%)

Asian/Pacific Islander – (.6%)

“We have worked hard to build trust in communities of color and we risk eroding that trust if the operation between the City of Austin and DPS continues in its current iteration,” Garza said in a statement. “We all agree that we need to prioritize violent crime and true threats to public safety, and I am hopeful the City and DPS can find a way to accomplish this without disproportionally impacting communities of color.”

Some city council members, including Jose Velasquez and Vanessa Fuentes – who both cover east Austin – have previously raised concerns about the number of patrols in their districts.

When APD Chief Data Officer Jonathan Kringen, addressed the city council last week, he said DPS troopers are deployed to areas where the highest number of violent crimes are reported.

“This decision focuses fundamentally around calls for service, not choice by APD here’s where to go,” he said. “It’s what the community is asking via 911.”

We have reached out to APD and DPS about these new numbers and will update this story when we receive a response.