AUSTIN (KXAN) — Holding back tears before she began to speak, Whitney Mitchell prepared to testify in the murder trial of a man accused of killing her longtime partner three years ago.

Daniel Perry entered a not-guilty plea in court Tuesday. He faces a murder charge.

She and Foster met as teens in high school in 2009. After a year together, Mitchell said she got sick. That sickness led to her losing both of her arms and legs.

Though the two had only been together a short time, Mitchell said Foster stuck by her side. He went from her boyfriend to caregiver.

“He helped me get dressed in the morning, brush my teeth, wash my hair … everything you would do in your everyday life, he did that for me,” Mitchell said. She and the prosecution both referred to him as her husband in court Tuesday because of how long they had been together.

The two moved to Austin in 2019. Eventually, their friend moved in with them as their roommate.

Mitchell and Garrett Foster went to Black Lives Matter protests nearly every day in the summer of 2020, she shared.

Mitchell said Foster would usually push her throughout the marches. However, shortly after their friend and roommate got arrested at one of the protests, she said Foster began carrying a rifle.

It’s not clear why he was arrested from her testimony. However, she added their friend would then help out with pushing Mitchell’s wheelchair.

On July 25, 2020, Mitchell’s life changed forever.

Mitchell remembers the details from that day vividly because it’s when her fiance was shot and killed, as he was armed with his military-style rifle.

“I just remember marching that way … we got to the Congress area, and I remember seeing the car come very quickly toward us,” Mitchell said emotionally fighting back tears. “And it just jerked.”

Mitchell said the car sped toward them. She testified that’s when her fiance’ jumped in front of her, as she was near the driver’s side of the vehicle.

“I remember Garrett saying, ‘Move on.’ Then all I remember is hearing gunshots, and Garrett just falling over in front of me … and I jumped out of the [wheelchair]. I just remember laying on the ground.”

Perry has maintained he acted in self-defense.

His attorneys released a statement during jury selection earlier this week, saying, “We just ask people to put themselves in the position of being trapped in a car, being swarmed by a crowd of protesters assaulting the car from all sides, while a masked man runs up to the car brandishing an assault rifle, 130 rounds of ammunition, an asp and a knife. Then, picture the rifle starting to raise from an already low-ready position. If people can put themselves in that position, we are confident as to what the verdict will be in this case.”

This story will be updated by reporter Jala Washington.