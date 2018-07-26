Damaged cellphone helps police identify man found floating in lake

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ray Figueroa (Texas Department of Public Safety Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man found dead in Lady Bird Lake on June 12 has been identified by the Austin Police Department as 61-year-old Ray Figueroa.

Officers were called to the area of 1300 Nash Hernandez Senior Rd., just east of Interstate 35, at 9:19 a.m., after a body was seen floating in the water.

Homicide detectives were called to the lake and began their investigation. Police say no identifying documents were found on Figueroa.

A damaged, non-working cellphone was found and turned over to APD's Digital Forensics Unit.

Information extracted from the phone was used to identify the man.

The cause and manner of death are still pending the medical examiner's official ruling, but police do not consider the death to be suspicious at this time.

Anyone who had contact with Figueroa on June 11 and/or June 12 is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or email Homicide.APD@austintexas.gov. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD.