AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Dallas murder suspect died from a self-inflicted wound in Austin Sunday evening after attempting to get away from a Department of Public Safety trooper then crashing the car he was driving.

DPS information officer Sgt. Deon Cockrell told KXAN troopers received information of a murder suspect, identified as Byron Carrillo, 21, driving south on Interstate 35 in a Jeep Grand Cherokee and tried to stop the vehicle around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Carrillo continued driving away from DPS, struck a concrete barrier, then crashed after taking exit 238, which is near U.S. Highway 290. According to DPS, he then ran on foot and stopped in a parking area where he fired one round from a firearm, hitting himself. He died from his injuries.

Carrillo was suspected of a homicide that happened in the 9700 block of Royce Drive in Dallas around 4:20 p.m., according to a release from Dallas police.

NBC 5 in Dallas reported that police found five people with apparent gunshot wounds at the scene, including a 1-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl. Dallas Police said three adults died at the scene, and the children were rushed to a local hospital.

Police said the toddler died at the hospital from his injuries. NBC 5 reported the teenage girl is considered to be in stable condition.

According to Dallas police, Carrillo had an ankle monitor that he had cut off before or immediately after the shooting. Police said Carrillo left the scene in a stolen vehicle and headed south on I-35 and was located later in Austin.

The in-custody death is being investigated by the Texas Rangers, and the Dallas homicide investigation is ongoing.