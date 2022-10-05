AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Consumer habits have changed during the pandemic — from how people work, to the way they dress, to how they snack. NadaMoo!, a nondairy ice cream maker based in Austin, is adapting to those changes with a new line of frozen treats — which executives hope can boost sales 20-30%.

“It’s been so interesting to watch the consumer journey in the [snacks] category post-pandemic,” NadaMoo! President and CEO Daniel Nicholson said. “I don’t know if it’s that people loaded up right away in the wake of all the panic buying, and now they’re trying to kind of portion control a little bit more, but right now snackable … bite-sized indulgence is what people seem to be drawn to.”

Just as consumer habits have changed, companies like NadaMoo! — which operates legally as Little Red Rooster Ice Cream Co. — have had to make changes in these financially trying times.