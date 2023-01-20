AUSTIN (KXAN) — The owner of local restaurant business Daily Juice Cafe announced Wednesday the business will close all four of its locations by the end of the week, with the last day of service on Sunday.

“We are so grateful to you all for supporting us through this journey, through the pandemic and throughout this last tough year of rising food costs, labor costs and rents,” read a letter on the business’ website. “We have been touched by your patronage, sharing of health journeys and passions for healing heads, hearts and guts.”

Daily Juice Cafe’s location in Westlake has already closed, according to the letter.

“We are sad to go but hope we are leaving everybody a little healthier than when we found each other. Be mindful, healthy and local,” the letter concludes.

The business says in the letter that it will still accept any gift cards, prepaid cleanse and points until it closes on Sunday. However, at least one customer would rather just get a refund.

“The juice is phenomenal. I mean, there’s nothing else like it,” said customer Carol Fox, who bought a three-day juice cleanse during a New Year’s sale.

“They’re closing this weekend, so obviously I can’t do a three-day cleanse when [they’re] not going to be here,” Fox said. “They shouldn’t have sold a product this month that they couldn’t honor and I just wish them all the best of luck. It’s very sad and Northwest Hills because they were loved by many.”

All of the business’ equipment is up for auction at its website until Jan. 26. Items from the walk-in freezers will be available on May 20.

The owners of Daily Juice Cafe declined an interviewed with KXAN.

Other Austin restaurants closed

In October 2022, KXAN asked viewers to share their favorite Austin restaurants that are no longer around.

Viewers listed Threadgills, Shady Grove and Mother’s Cafe as some of their favorites that closed due to rising costs, challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic or other new developments.