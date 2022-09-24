One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting Tuesday on Springdale Road in east Austin. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Court documents from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office show a felony murder charge against 17-year-old Alexander Cruz was dropped.

Per a court document filed June 28, the DA’s office reviewed evidence in the case and determined no felony charges would be filed.

Online records show Cruz still faces an aggravated assault charge, but it’s unclear if that charge is connected to the case.

Cruz had been charged in connection to the death of 18-year-old Mario Vences, according to a past affidavit.