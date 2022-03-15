AUSTIN (KXAN) — With a recent spike in overdoses tied to drugs laced with fentanyl — and with South by Southwest in full swing — the Travis County District Attorney’s Office and the Austin Police Department are looking to “disrupt” illegal narcotics sales as well as violent crime in Downtown Austin.

That’s according to three drug arrest affidavits obtained by KXAN which point to a joint operation currently underway, approved by Asst. Dist. Attorney Efrain De La Fuente.

The arrests happened Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12 within the Downtown entertainment district, in the areas near E. 8th and 7th Streets, and the I-35 underpass.

According to the court documents, on Friday, officers in plainclothes witnessed several people approaching an SUV parked in the 500 blk. of E. 7th St.

Police arrested the 25-year-old woman behind the wheel after officers said methamphetamine and cocaine were found in the vehicle.

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was taken into custody after officers observed unusual behavior at a gas station near I-35 and E. 7th St. Investigators said 12 crack cocaine rocks were discovered in the man’s vehicle when police pulled him over.

Earlier on Saturday, around 2 p.m., police pulled over and arrested another driver, a 26-year-old woman, after a man was seen removing a bag from her vehicle. Officers said the woman was spotting cutting through a parking lot to avoid a stoplight. A further search of the car turned up a prescription pill bottle containing ecstasy, the document alleges.

According to the affidavits, the APD operation is in conjunction with the Texas Department of Public Safety, and DEA and FBI partners.

All agencies involved declined to comment on Tuesday citing the ongoing investigations.

This is a developing story. Look for updates later this evening.