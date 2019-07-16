DA: 8 Austin police officers’ use of force in deadly 2018 shooting was justified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After reviewing a 2018 case against eight Austin police officers for suspected use of force, Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore announced Tuesday that she did not intend to pursue charges against them.

Five fired shots while three deployed stun guns during a confrontation with 46-year-old Victor Ancira in March 2018 at the 4800 block of Tanney Street.

Victor Ancira (Family Photo)

At the time, APD said Ancira was armed with a pickaxe when officers arrived at the scene. They said after several attempts to get him to drop the pickaxe, three officers tried to use a taser against Ancira, which he blocked with a chair.

Then he allegedly ran towards the officers brandishing the pickaxe, which is when five officers shot and fatally wounded him. Later, it was discovered that Ancira had left a suicide note.

At the time, all eight officers were placed on administrative leave as officials investigated the circumstances surrounding the officer-involved shooting.

Tuesday, Moore decided the officers’ use of deadly force was justified under Texas law. Moore chose not to present the case to a grand jury and has issued a declination letter to explain the facts of the investigation and legal analysis forming the basis behind her decision.

“All subject officers gave individual statements, as did witness officers that were corroborated by the physical evidence,” according to a release from Moore’s office. “Video footage captured by multiple bodycams further corroborated the officers’ statements and showed the events that transpired that day.”

At the time of Ancira’s death, his sister told KXAN her brother was diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia and she speculated that her brother may have forgotten to take his medication that day.