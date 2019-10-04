Cyclist rushed to the hospital after being hit by car in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency medics are at the scene of a crash Friday afternoon between a car and a bicyclist in east Austin.

According to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash occurred at the intersection of North Pleasant Valley Road and East Cesar Chavez Street near Scotty’s BBQ. One person has been declared a trauma alert and has been prepped to be taken to the hospital.

Traffic delays are expected in the area of the crash.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it when more information becomes available.