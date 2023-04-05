AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police on Tuesday identified the bicyclist who died after a crash on March 24 on South 1st Street.

According to APD, officers responded around 11:45 p.m. to a crash between the bicycle and a sedan on South 1st between Orland Boulevard and Emerald Wood Drive in the Williamson Creek area.

APD said the cyclist, John Phillip Judah, 76, was taken to St. David’s South Austin Hospital where he later died.

The driver was not hurt and stayed at the crash site and cooperated with the investigation, according to APD.

Police say this is Austin’s 25th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 25 fatalities for the year.