Austin Police investigate after a cyclist dies in a crash with a truck. (KXAN: Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police says a cyclist died and a driver ran off after they crashed Thursday night in far north Austin.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on the northbound lanes of the Interstate 35 frontage road between VFW Road and Tech Ridge Blvd.

Austin-Travis County EMS says paramedics performed CPR on the adult cyclist before pronouncing the cyclist dead.