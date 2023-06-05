AUSTIN (KXAN) — CycleNation returns to Austin on Thursday, June 15, to raise money for life-saving stroke and heart disease research.

It’s all organized by the American Stroke Association, which urges folks “to be healthy while funding vital research to eradicate stroke and heart disease.”

You can register or donate — if you don’t feel up for riding — online now. If you’re registering to join the ride, you can do so as an individual or team.

There is a fundraising minimum of $250 per rider and $1,000 per team, according to the stroke association’s website.

On the website, you can even browse which individuals or teams have raised the most money so far. KXAN will have its own team participating in the event.

Join Team KXAN on June 15, 2023, for CycleNation to raise money for stroke and heart disease research. (KXAN Graphic)

CycleNation Austin 2022 (KXAN Photo/Kristen Currie)

Meteorologist Kristen Currie participates in CycleNation 2022 (KXAN Photo/Kristen Currie)

CycleNation Austin 2022 (KXAN Photo/Kristen Currie)

CycleNation Austin 2022 (KXAN Photo/Kristen Currie)

As of Monday, June 5, CycleNation Austin overall was a little more than halfway to its fundraising goal of $180,000.

Riders will gather at Circle Brewing Company off Braker Lane in north Austin on the evening of June 15. Check-in begins at 5 p.m. with the first ride starting at 6 p.m.

After riding, live entertainment and celebrations will commence at 8 p.m.

Meteorologist Sean Kelly will be emceeing the Austin event. KXAN hopes to see you there!