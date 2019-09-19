Cyber attack targets Travis Central Appraisal District, demands ransom

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A ransomware cyber attack targeted the Travis Central Appraisal District last week, according to a release from the organization Thursday. While TCAD is still working to get all its systems back up and running in the next one or two days, it says its core systems have been restored, daily operations are not affected and no confidential property owner information was at risk.

TCAD said it became aware of the attack at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 11, which affected website property search, phone, email and computer-assisted mass appraisal systems. All core systems were fully restored Thursday.

“Upon discovering this incident, we immediately took action to secure our systems, including isolating the infected computer systems, securing backup data, notifying appropriate state agencies, and engaging software vendors and cyber security experts to assist in remediation and restoration of computer systems,” TCAD said. It added it had a plan in place for such an attack and has secure backups that helped it restore files and systems.

Ransomeware-type viruses typically encrypt data or lock files until a ransom is paid, according to an FAQ from TCAD. TCAD said it did not pay any money. It reiterated no data was breached during the attack and there’s no evidence the virus spread to other systems.