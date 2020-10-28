CVS expanding to use COVID-19 rapid tests, 3 locations in Austin area to offer them

AUSTIN (KXAN) — CVS Health is expanding its COVID-19 testing capabilities to include rapid tests, and three of its pharmacies in the Austin area will soon offer them.

Of 21 sites across Texas to offer rapid tests, these area CVS locations will offer them:

10550 West Parmer Lane, Austin

2306 RR 620 South, Lakeway

2013 Kelly Lane, Pflugerville

Almost 100 locations across the country will begin offering the tests this week, a CVS spokesperson said, and the pharmacy chain hopes to have nearly 1,000 sites offering rapid tests by the end of the year.

An appointment is required for a test, and can be made at CVS.com. Tests are available for children ages 12-17, and parents or guardians have to fill out a form online beforehand, and children ages 15 and younger have to be accompanied by their parent or guardian for the test.

CVS says the entire process, from sample collection to knowing results, takes about 30 minutes. Tests are available at no cost to patients who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, and those who exhibit symptoms but test negative for COVID-19 can be subsequently tested for influenza or other seasonal illnesses, CVS says.