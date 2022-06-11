AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tell us this isn’t the cutest thing you’ve seen all day.

The Austin Humane Society hosted its ‘”Teddy Bear Surgery” event Saturday at the shelter on Anderson Lane. Kids got to bring their stuffed animals for a vet appointment and get them all fixed up.

Kids dressed like veterinarians and got to see behind the scenes while they helped treat their favorite stuffed animals.

You can see some of the (super precious) photos in the slideshow below:

The Austin Humane Society hosted a ‘teddy bear surgery’ event Saturday (Courtesy Austin Humane Society)

The Austin Humane Society hosted a ‘teddy bear surgery’ event Saturday (Courtesy Austin Humane Society)

The Austin Humane Society hosted a ‘teddy bear surgery’ event Saturday (Courtesy Austin Humane Society)

The Austin Humane Society hosted a ‘teddy bear surgery’ event Saturday (Courtesy Austin Humane Society)

The Austin Humane Society hosted a ‘teddy bear surgery’ event Saturday (Courtesy Austin Humane Society)

The Austin Humane Society said the event gives kids a “glimpse into the world of animal care.”