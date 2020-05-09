Customers go back to Austin salons and barbershops as businesses reopen amid relaxed rules in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Salons and barbershops in Texas were allowed to reopen their doors for the first time in weeks on Friday.

While some decided to remain closed as the coronavirus pandemic continues, many others returned to business – while operating a little different from before.

Both the hair stylist and the customer are required to wear masks due to the close contact between the two.

Salons reopen in Austin (Picture: KXAN/Frank Martinez)

Despite the relaxed rules on some businesses reopening, Austin and Travis County leaders have extended the local Stay Home-Work Safe order.

It now expires on May 30 in Austin and June 15 in Travis County.

In downtown Austin’s Seaholm District, Lather Salon was one of the businesses serving customers again.

“I’m very excited to open and yet I know that we are opening to a very small audience,” said co-owner Kim Bacon. “I think we may not even be having a lot of clientele until June or July, and that’s okay.”

Salons reopen in Austin (Picture: KXAN/Frank Martinez)

Bacon added that she thinks reopening will prove to be a “really good thing” and will help people to feel less of a sense of fear.

“We’re going to have more social responsibility – social responsibility for others and the people that can’t do it for themselves,” she said.

Some customers returned to the salons and barber shops on day one, including Gary Brown.

“It has to be a personal choice I suppose, but I don’t like people having to go back to work and really risking their lives,” he said.