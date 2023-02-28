An accordion is played ahead of the Conjunto Music Festival in Austin, Texas April 2022. (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)

AUSTIN (KXAN)— It’s a tradition with deep Tejano roots, celebrated by Latino families for generations.

The Rancho Alegre Conjunto Music Festival, organized by the local Rancho Alegre nonprofit, celebrates the historic music genre in Austin in late April. The music, played with a button accordion and bajo sexto, is commonly heard in South Texas and Northern Mexico and is considered the root of Tejano music.

Since 2014, the spring festival has relied heavily on funding from the City’s Cultural Arts Division. When the organization’s 2023 application for funding was denied, they thought it had to be a mistake.

Organizers said it appealed the decision, but were still denied Austin’s Thrive Grant funding.

“The sad irony is that this grant was intended to alleviate the issue of cultural erasure, but by not funding it, it is actively participating in cultural erasure,” festival organizers said. “So our only choice is to crowdsource the festival through appealing to individuals and businesses from now through the end of AmplifyATX.”

In a release, Rancho Alegre said it is seeking a “hail mary,” trying to raise $35,000 by the end of AmplifyATX, which is Austin’s annual day of giving, to fund the festival. AmplifyATX starts Wednesday and runs through Thursday afternoon.

Austin restructured funding for its Cultural Arts Division with the Thrive Grant being the first of three new programs awarding organizations with funds this year.

According to the City of Austin:

“Thrive sustains and grows local arts nonprofits through operating grants and access to a supportive peer cohort with capacity building, networking, and learning opportunities. Based on community feedback, Thrive is designed to be competitive, equitable, and accessible for organizations with mid-sized operating budgets.”

Nearly $4 million was awarded to 36 cultural nonprofit organizations. There was a two-step review process for applications. More than 150 organizations applied for a 2023 Thrive Grant.

“Final award amounts were based on the requested amount and panel score,” the City of Austin said.

This story will be updated by multicultural reporter Jala Washington.