AUSTIN (KXAN) — The fastest speedcubers in the Southern United States were in Austin Sunday for the CubingUSA Southern Championship 2023.

According to the World Cube Association, teams from Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi were eligible for the title.

Competition winners were able to solve the classic 3×3 Rubik’s Cube in an average of six seconds.

This is the fifth annual CubingUSA Southern Championship, according to the WCA.

The CubingUSA National Championships are in Pittsburgh, Penn. on July 27-30. The CubingUSA Nationals will be the 16th US National Championship, according to CubingUSA.