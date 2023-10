AUSTIN (KXAN) — During Wednesday’s meeting, the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority board discussed an annual toll rate increase, which is now set to go into effect Jan. 1.

The mobility authority said the 3.7% increase was “consistent with the Consumer Price Index,” and it would result in a $0.02 to $0.05 increase per toll gantry on 183A, 290, 71, 45SW and 183 Toll.

According to officials, the MoPac Express Lane would also increase by $.07 per segment.