CTRMA OKs $3M road maintenance contract, including funds for snow, ice equipment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority approved a $3 million emergency maintenance service contract that authorized, among other things, funding for snow and ice equipment.

Historically, CTRMA has contracted with DBi Services for emergency maintenance, which includes mowing, incident response, debris removal and snow and ice-related services. CTRMA is responsible for roadways such as the 183 Toll, SW 45 Toll and the MoPac Express Lane, among others.

Following an impromptu end to CTRMA’s contract with DBi, the board approved a new contract with Roy Jorgenson and Associates, Inc. The terms of the contract denote a 12-week agreement, with a cost of up to $3 million.

However, unlike its previous contract with DBi, Jorgenson does not currently have equipment necessary for snow and ice removal services. A portion of the 12-week, $3 million contract will go toward purchasing said equipment.

Preliminary estimates from CTRMA staff report approximately $500,000 will go toward snow and ice equipment, subject to change. Specific costs and equipment purchases are yet to be determined.

In a call with KXAN, CTRMA Board Member John Langmore said the $3 million purchase is slightly more expensive than CTRMA would’ve otherwise spent during the same time frame. However, he said that, given last winter’s events and delays in the supply chain, this extra money will help secure winterized equipment more quickly, in the event another winter storm occurs.