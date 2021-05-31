Crowd gathers to honor military members for Memorial Day at Texas State Cemetery service

Memorial Day Service at Texas State Cemetery on May 31, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Memorial Day service was held Monday morning at the Texas State Cemetery in east Austin to honor those who lost their lives serving our country.

The ceremony started at 10 a.m. at the Gravesides of American Revolution heroes Lt. Rankin and Sgt. Williams.

Brigadier General Johnny Davis, chief of staff with Army Futures Command, was the guest speaker. He served in Iraq and has earned several awards including the Defense Superior Service Award, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal and Army Commendation Medal for Valor.

Also speaking was President George Washington, played by Texas pastor Mark Collins. He first portrayed the former president in 2001 and has since made appearances in “National Treasure 2” and a 13-part History Channel miniseries.

Eulogies of Revolutionary War patriots were also read.