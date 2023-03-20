AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crow Bar will move from its original South Congress location after it learned a 2022 intentionally-set fire will require the building to be demolished.

The bar owner posted to Instagram Sunday and said, “the building has to be demolished after finding extensive damage in the walls in the older part of the building next to [the] patio.”

“The good news is I am aggressively looking for CB’s new spot,” the Instagram post continued.

Austin Fire Department crews responded to the fire in the early morning of Sept. 18 and found the building’s exterior deck completely involved in the fire. Investigators said the fire appeared to be intentional.

Later, AFD said the Crow Bar fire was one of at least 15 fires set that weekend. The department announced an arrest in connection to the arson cases that week.