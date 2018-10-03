Student with color guard prop prompts brief lockdown at Crockett High
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crockett High School in south Austin went into lockdown mode Wednesday around 8 a.m. after a student was spotted carrying a color guard prop, according to Austin police. The lockdown was lifted about 45 minutes later.
Austin ISD changed the definition of lockdown this school year. It is now the most severe emergency procedure. The district defines a lockdown as follows:
Temporary sheltering technique where all activity at a facility stops and students, employees and visitors run away from a threat (e.g., an active shooter) or hide from a threat. If staff, students and visitors choose to hide, they are encouraged to find ANY space they can either lock themselves in or barricade. Students, staff and visitors are taught to find the nearest hiding spot if they are caught in the hallways during a lockdown."
