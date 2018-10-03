Student with color guard prop prompts brief lockdown at Crockett High

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crockett High School in south Austin went into lockdown mode Wednesday around 8 a.m. after a student was spotted carrying a color guard prop, according to Austin police. The lockdown was lifted about 45 minutes later.

Austin ISD changed the definition of lockdown this school year. It is now the most severe emergency procedure. The district defines a lockdown as follows: