‘Critical incident’ video of Jan. 29 APD shooting released

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon held a news conference Thursday to give details about an investigation after an officer shot someone Jan. 29 in north Austin.

Chacon’s virtual news conference began at 3 p.m. He updated the public on the investigation, showed video footage and played a 911 call from the incident, which ended in a robbery suspect being shot at several times by an APD officer in the 4100 block of N. I-35 near a gas station/convenience store and motel.

Chacon also released the name of the officer who shot the suspect — Officer Riordan. He’s been placed on administrative leave, as per APD protocols. Chacon said he has two and a half years experience with APD.

The scene near a police shooting in Austin (Picture: KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

Police were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a man shot at a woman. The man, later identified as 31-year-old Terry Gonzales, didn’t comply with police commands, APD said at the time. Once Gonzales walked behind parked cars, an officer fired multiple shots and hit Gonzales.

Gonzales suffered serious injuries, but after he was treated at a nearby hospital, he was booked on a charge of aggravated robbery in connection with the reported shooting, APD said.

Chacon said near the end of the press conference Officer Riordan was in his uniform, with patches marked “police” during the shooting.

Two investigations will be carried out in the aftermath of this incident — a criminal investigation and an administrative one done by APD Internal Affairs.

You can view/listen to all the APD media released Thursday from the incident using the links below at your own risk. The video footage does show Gonzales being shot.

APD’s new policy of showing “critical incident” videos 10 business days after instances when officers fire at suspects is why the video is being released. The old policy was to release body-worn camera footage and other relevant videos within 60 days of the incident.