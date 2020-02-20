‘Critical’ blood shortage in 10 central Texas counties due to violent crime, crashes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A central Texas nonprofit is experiencing a critical shortage of blood due to a series of violent crime and crashes in Austin.
We Are Blood organizers said in a release on Thursday that blood donations have reached a dangerous low for the 10-counties they serve.
Inclement weather and allergies have contributed to the lower levels of donations as well.
The particular need is for O positive and negative donors. Blood donations can be made in any of their three centers:
- 4300 North Lamar Boulevard in Austin
- 2132 N. Mays, Suite 900 in Round Rock
- 3100 W. Slaughter Lane in Austin
Go to their website to schedule an appointment.