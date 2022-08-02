AUSTIN (KXAN) — Data for the first half of the year shows that crime in the city of Austin has decreased slightly compared to 2021.

Statistics from the APD Chief’s Monthly Report were presented to the city’s Public Safety Commission on Monday.

Overall, crimes against persons — such as murder, rape and assault — were down 2%. A total of 10,130 such crimes were reported between January and June last year, compared to 9,927 this year.

The number of homicides reported got off to a quick start this year, with more than 10 reported by the end of January. Since late March though, the total this year has been running behind last year’s record.

According to APD’s data, 32 homicides were reported in the first six months of the year, compared to 45 during the same time period last year.

2021 went on to have a record 88 homicides in the city.

While homicide totals are down the first half of this year, both the number of rapes and aggravated assaults are up.

The number of rapes reported in the first half of this year increased by 39% compared to last year, from 127 to 176. Aggravated assaults increased by 17% in the same time period, nearing 2,000 between January and June this year.

Meanwhile, crimes against property — such as robbery, burglary and theft — were down 6%, from 25,277 in the first half of 2021 to 23,740 in the first half of this year.

The number of robberies and burglaries was essentially flat from year to year, but several other property crimes did see significant increases.

Thefts from buildings increased by 154% — from 67 year-to-date in 2021 to 170 this year — and auto thefts jumped 28% to 2,500.

Shoplifting was one property crime that decreased, down 29% to 760 incidents so in the first half of this year.