Cricket invasion! What brought the bugs out?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You may have noticed central Texas is being invaded — by crickets!
And you may be wondering if these swarms have anything to do with recent weather changes.
Well, according to Texas A&M researchers, it isn’t that unusual.
Cricket outbreaks are common in late summer and early fall, but conditions are said to be “perfect” this year. After a very dry summer, then a little rain and cooler weather.
Researchers also say that crickets lay their eggs in the fall…so you’ll see a whole new batch next year!