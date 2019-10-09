Cricket invasion! What brought the bugs out?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You may have noticed central Texas is being invaded — by crickets!

And you may be wondering if these swarms have anything to do with recent weather changes.

Well, according to Texas A&M researchers, it isn’t that unusual.

Cricket outbreaks are common in late summer and early fall, but conditions are said to be “perfect” this year. After a very dry summer, then a little rain and cooler weather.

Researchers also say that crickets lay their eggs in the fall…so you’ll see a whole new batch next year!

