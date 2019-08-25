Crews rescue a woman who fell down a ravine in northwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple rescue assets have been dispatched to northwest Austin Sunday morning to assist a hiker who fell down a ravine will walking her dog along a trail off Bull Hollow Drive.

According to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS, a woman fell down a 20 to 30-foot ravine while hiking. ATCEMS was sent to the 8800 block of Bull Hollow Drive to extricate her. Other hikers were the ones who initially called 9-1-1.

Austin fire assisted with the rescue, but crews had a difficult time locating the woman and her dog at first.

Emergency medics declared the woman a trauma alert. Crews were able to safely extricate her and take her to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center. The dog was uninjured and the two will be reunited once the patient is discharged from the hospital.