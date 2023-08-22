Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for Aug. 22, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crews recovered a body Tuesday afternoon that was located in a remote area of Mount Bonnell in west Austin.

The Austin Fire Department said on social media Tuesday shortly after noon its Special Operations crews were working with STAR Flight to recover the body.

According to AFD, crews rappelled into heavy brush to access and remove the body. AFD posted an update at 12:37 p.m. that the recovery was completed and crews were clearing the scene.

It’s not clear how the body was discovered or how the person died, but KXAN has reached out to the Austin Police Department for details and will update this story when a response is received.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.